Russell Westbrook set for Miami Heat: Reports

Russell Westbrook is warming to the idea of leaving Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Miami Heat are high on the All-Star point-guard's list.

According to multiple reports, Westbrook signed off on general manager Sam Presti taking trade offers.

The decision comes on the heels of the Thunder shipping 2019 MVP finalist Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers for five future first-round picks, Danilo Gallinari and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.