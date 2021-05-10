Basketball

Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson’s triple-double record

May 10, 2021 06:00 am

Russell Westbrook recorded the 181st triple-double of his career, tying Oscar Robertson's all-time NBA record, to lead the Washington Wizards to a 133-132 win over hosts Indiana Pacers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Westbrook bagged 33 points, including game-winning free-throws with one second left in overtime, and game-highs of 19 rebounds and 15 assists.

In San Francisco, Stephen Curry scored 49 points - including 11 of Golden State's franchise-record 27 three-pointers - to help the Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-97. - REUTERS

Basketball

Bucks pip Wizards by just one point

Related Stories

Milwaukee Bucks advance after tearing Brooklyn Nets

Depleted Lakers' victory is a statement: Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis to LA Lakers: Play with desperation

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Basketball