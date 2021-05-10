Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson’s triple-double record
Russell Westbrook recorded the 181st triple-double of his career, tying Oscar Robertson's all-time NBA record, to lead the Washington Wizards to a 133-132 win over hosts Indiana Pacers yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Westbrook bagged 33 points, including game-winning free-throws with one second left in overtime, and game-highs of 19 rebounds and 15 assists.
In San Francisco, Stephen Curry scored 49 points - including 11 of Golden State's franchise-record 27 three-pointers - to help the Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-97. - REUTERS
