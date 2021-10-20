Silver: I hope Irving gets vaccinated

NBA commissioner Adam Silver hopes Kyrie Irving will eventually get vaccinated and said he respects New York City's Covid-19 regulations that have put the Brooklyn Nets guard's season in doubt.

Irving said last week he was "being true to what feels good" by choosing not to get vaccinated after the Nets decided he will not be allowed to train or play with them until he complies with New York City's Covid-19 vaccine mandate - which requires proof of at least one shot of the vaccine to enter large indoor spaces.

"I hope that Kyrie, despite how strongly he feels about the vaccination, ultimately decides to get vaccinated because I'd love to see him play basketball this season," Silver told reporters.

He added: "This is between Irving and New York City right now. This is not a league issue."