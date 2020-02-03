Basketball

Singapore Slingers fall short in over-time

Feb 03, 2020 06:00 am

A courageous fightback from the Singapore Slingers was not enough, as they lost 86-77 to the Alab Pilipinas after overtime last night.

Trailing 42-31 after the second quarter, the Slingers fought back to tie 71-71 in regulation time at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex.

But crucial contributions by Nicholas King, Jason Brickman and Samuel Deguara helped the Pilipinas surge ahead and seal victory.

King led the scoring with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Leon Kwek was the Slingers' highest contributor with 19 points, ahead of Marcus Elliott who tallied 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Slingers' next match is against the Taipei Fubon Braves at the OCBC Arena on Sunday (4pm).

Lakers bounce back from defeat

Basketball