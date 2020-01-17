Singapore Slingers in last-gasp win over Macau Black Bears

The Singapore Slingers snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a last-gasp 96-95 victory over the Macau Black Bears at The Venetian Macao yesterday.

After taking a 2-0 lead, the Slingers trailed for the rest of the match and regained the lead only in the dying minutes.

With just 63 seconds left and the hosts leading 95-94, Slingers' forward Xavier Alexander converted two free-throws to turn the match around.

Alexander and Marcus Elliott led the scoring with 26 points each to help the Slingers secure back-to-back wins.

Their next match is against Mono Vampire at the OCBC Arena on Sunday (4pm).