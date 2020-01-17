Singapore Slingers in last-gasp win over Macau Black Bears
The Singapore Slingers snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a last-gasp 96-95 victory over the Macau Black Bears at The Venetian Macao yesterday.
After taking a 2-0 lead, the Slingers trailed for the rest of the match and regained the lead only in the dying minutes.
With just 63 seconds left and the hosts leading 95-94, Slingers' forward Xavier Alexander converted two free-throws to turn the match around.
Alexander and Marcus Elliott led the scoring with 26 points each to help the Slingers secure back-to-back wins.
Their next match is against Mono Vampire at the OCBC Arena on Sunday (4pm).
Loh Kean Yew knocked out of Indonesia Masters
Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew was knocked out of the Indonesia Masters yesterday after losing 21-9, 23-21 to China's Zhao Junpeng in the last 16.
World No. 39 Loh had beaten Japan's 10th-ranked Kanta Tsuneyama in the first round on Wednesday.
But he came up short against the 36th-ranked Zhao, who will meet world No. 4 Viktor Axelsen in the quarter-finals.
Said Loh: "I could have played better if I had kept my shots more consistent with clear objectives...
"My opponent paced the game well and controlled the speed on court that made me unable to execute my shots."
Simona Halep needs help ahead of Australian Open
Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep will head to next week's Australian Open with room for improvement, after being upset 6-4, 6-2 by Aryna Sabalenka at the Adelaide International yesterday.
The reigning Wimbledon champion and former world No. 1 dropped serve five times and was flattened in the second set by her Belarusian opponent.
Halep stands at 1-1 for the season, with the first Grand Slam of the year starting on Monday.
Sabalenka will meet Dayana Yastremska today for a place in the final, with Ashleigh Barty facing Danielle Collins in the other semi-final. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now