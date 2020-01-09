Singapore Slingers sink to fourth defeat in five games

Saigon Heat's Sam Thompson (in red) bags 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists against the Singapore Slingers at the OCBC Arena yesterday.

After watching the Singapore Slingers slump to their fourth defeat in five Asean Basketball League games yesterday, four-time NBA All Star Rolando Blackman, who was at the OCBC Arena as a spectator, told Slingers' Xavier Alexander: "You guys have a great team, you just need to enjoy your basketball."

But the Slingers are finding it hard to do that at the moment, as they were beaten 79-73 by Saigon Heat last night. This is the first time they have lost three on the bounce since 2013.

Despite playing their third game in five days, Slingers forward Delvin Goh refused to use fatigue as an excuse and called for more commitment.

He said: "In every game, we had the lead at some point and could have won. But we need to have more discipline because we are not playing as a team at the moment."

Slingers guard Marcus Elliott burst out of the blocks with 10 points - including two treys - and seven rebounds as the hosts led 22-15 after the first quarter.

They built a 27-17 advantage, but then went off the boil.

The Slingers' local players Leon Kwek (15 points) and Goh (14 points, nine rebounds and five assists) stepped up to support Elliott (20 points, 16 rebounds) and Anthony McClain (11 points, 13 rebounds), but the ball just wouldn't fall through the basket when it mattered.

Kwek gave the Slingers a 66-64 lead with five minutes left, but they started to miss lay-ups and under-the-basket attempts as the Heat went on a 10-0 run that proved to be costly.

Alexander, who tallied nine points and nine rebounds but also eight turnovers, said: "I have never had such a bad game in my five years here.

"It is not just the points, I have to be better all round because the guys look to me for inspiration, energy and leadership , and I feel I let them down.

"But if anybody thinks we will continue like this, they are crazy... We believe in one another and we will turn things around."

Their next match is against Alab Pilipinas (5-2) at the OCBC Arena on Sunday. Tickets are available at apactix.com.