Slingers' match against Pilipinas postponed, import McKay quarantined as precautions

The Singapore Slingers' match against the Alab Pilipinas at the OCBC Arena on March 8 has been postponed.

Singapore Slingers' latest import Jameel McKay has gone into quarantine as a precautionary measure, as the 27-year-old American was on the same Turkish Airlines flight as a Frenchman who tested positive for Covid-19 last Wednesday (March 4).

As part of other precautionary measures, the Slingers' Asean Basketball League (ABL) game against the Alab Pilipinas at the OCBC Arena on Sunday (March 8) has also been postponed, said a statement on the Slingers' website.

McKay, who is now quarantined at a hotel, has shown no symptoms of any illness, added the statement. He even accounted for 10 points during the Slingers' 70-67 loss to the Kuala Lumpur Dragons in Malaysia on Friday.

He was notified by the health authorities upon his return.

Players, coaching staff and personnel of both the Slingers and the Dragons who may have had contact with the 2.06m-tall centre are now being monitored for the next 48 hours.

Slingers' general manager Michael Johnson told Lianhe Zaobao that none of their players or staff had shown any symptoms and they will continue to take precautionary measures, including daily temperature taking and observing personal hygiene.

McKay joined the Slingers as a replacement for Anthony McClain who aggravated a foot injury last month.