Basketball

Slingers secure play-off spot

Singapore Slingers’ Xavier Alexander. TNP PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Feb 28, 2019 06:00 am

The Singapore Slingers secured their place in the Asean Basketball League play-offs after a 71-68 win over the CLS Knights Indonesia in Surabaya yesterday.

Xavier Alexander was among the top performers. He registered 23 points, six rebounds and eight assists as Neo Beng Siang's men staged a comeback after trailing 37-33 at half-time.

In the process, they sealed their fourth win on the trot and improved to 13-7 overall.

The Slingers, who are third in the 10-team table, host leaders Alab Pilipinas (16-4) at the OCBC Arena this Sunday.

Basketball

Raptors maul sorry Celtics

Related Stories

Harden’s 30-point streak ends, but Rockets win

James criticises the Lakers

Slingers close in on second spot

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Basketball