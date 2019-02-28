Slingers secure play-off spot

The Singapore Slingers secured their place in the Asean Basketball League play-offs after a 71-68 win over the CLS Knights Indonesia in Surabaya yesterday.

Xavier Alexander was among the top performers. He registered 23 points, six rebounds and eight assists as Neo Beng Siang's men staged a comeback after trailing 37-33 at half-time.

In the process, they sealed their fourth win on the trot and improved to 13-7 overall.

The Slingers, who are third in the 10-team table, host leaders Alab Pilipinas (16-4) at the OCBC Arena this Sunday.