Slingers silence CLS Knights in Game 2

The Singapore Slingers routed the CLS Knights Indonesia 77-57 in Game 2 of the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Finals yesterday to get back on track in the best-of-five series.

After last Friday's 86-67 defeat in Game 1, the Slingers regained their sharpness on their return to the OCBC Arena.

Slingers' ABL World Import MVP Xavier Alexander starred with 16 points and Defensive Player of the Year John Fields recorded 15 points, while point-guard Jerran Young also sufficiently recovered from a hamstring injury to claim 14 points.

But the key to the convincing win was solid defence as they restricted Knights' dangermen Darryl Watkins and Maxie Esho to a combined 20 points.

The Knights still have home-court advantage as they will host Games 3 and 4 in Surabaya on Wednesday and Saturday, but the Slingers will look to build on this winning momentum.