Slingers sunk by CLS Knights

Jan 21, 2019 06:00 am

The Singapore Slingers failed to bounce back from last week's loss to the Mono Vampire, sinking to a 89-74 defeat by the CLS Knights Indonesia in an Asean Basketball League (ABL) match in Surabaya last night.

Singaporean point-guard and former Slinger Wong Wei Long, now turning out for the CLS Knights, racked up 18 points, including three three-pointers that gave him the all-time ABL record of 215 treys, surpassing Filipino Leo Avenido.

The Slingers' next match will be at the OCBC Arena against Saigon Heat on Sunday.

Rockets rally, top Lakers in OT

