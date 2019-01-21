Slingers sunk by CLS Knights
The Singapore Slingers failed to bounce back from last week's loss to the Mono Vampire, sinking to a 89-74 defeat by the CLS Knights Indonesia in an Asean Basketball League (ABL) match in Surabaya last night.
Singaporean point-guard and former Slinger Wong Wei Long, now turning out for the CLS Knights, racked up 18 points, including three three-pointers that gave him the all-time ABL record of 215 treys, surpassing Filipino Leo Avenido.
The Slingers' next match will be at the OCBC Arena against Saigon Heat on Sunday.
