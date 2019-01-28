Slingers wake up in time for victory

The Singapore Slingers rose from their mid-game slumber to defeat the Saigon Heat 87-80 at the OCBC Arena yesterday.

The victory ended a two-game skid and lifted them to fourth spot (8-6) in the 10-team Asean Basketball League.

But, for a while last night, it looked like that might not happen. The Slingers had led 51-29 at half-time but, inexplicably, allowed the Heat back into the game in the third quarter.

Passes went astray and their defence became ineffective as the Heat took a 62-61 lead.

But the Slingers managed to arrest that slide in time and did enough to wrest back the lead.

Swingman Xavier Alexander led the scoring with 24 points, while fellow Americans John Fields (20 points and 21 rebounds) and Jerran Young (21 points) also did well.

The likes of power forward Delvin Goh (11 points and 10 rebounds) and veteran guard Desmond Oh (10 points) also chipped in.

The Slingers will face the CLS Knights Indonesia on Sunday at the OCBC Arena, as they face their former player Wong Wei Long.