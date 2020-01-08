Spurs inflict first defeat on Milwaukee Bucks since Christmas Day

DeMar DeRozan and Patty Mills scored 25 and 21 points respectively to help the San Antonio Spurs to a 126-104 upset of the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Mills made six three-pointers as the Spurs drained a season-high 19 from beyond the arc, handing the Bucks their first defeat since an upset loss to Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bucks maintained the best record in the league at 32-6, while the Spurs improved to 15-20. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS: Washington 99 Boston 94, Atlanta 115 Denver 123, Dallas 118 Chicago 110, Sacramento 111 Golden State 98