Spurs thwart LeBron, Lakers at the last gasp

An overtime fightback from the San Antonio Spurs left LeBron James waiting for his first win with the Los Angeles Lakers in a high-scoring NBA thriller at the Staples Center yesterday morning (Singapore time).

San Antonio ran out 143-142 winners after two late free-throw misses from James allowed Patty Mills to drain a jump-shot for the Spurs with seven seconds remaining to snatch victory.

Mills' late winner was the final act of a battle which saw the Lakers overturn a 128-120 deficit with a minute left in the fourth quarter to force overtime, with James raising the roof with a three-pointer to tie the game.

James had looked poised to lead the Lakers to their first victory of the regular season, after they surged to a 141-136 lead with 55 seconds of overtime remaining.

But San Antonio regrouped to come storming back and, when James missed two free-throws that would have given the Lakers a three-point lead, Mills struck to give the Spurs the win.

The defeat left James reflecting on his first 0-3 start to the season since his rookie NBA year in 2003.

"I know what I got myself into," James told reporters.

"It's a process. We'll be fine. I didn't come here thinking we were going to be blazing storms right out the gate.