Stephen Curry boost for US as he commits to Olympics

The US basketball team suffered a shock exit at the recent World Cup, but their hopes of rebounding at the next major international event were given a welcome boost as Stephen Curry declared that he wants to make his Olympic debut.

The Americans' streak of five consecutive major tournament titles came to a halt last week when they fell in the quarter-finals to France with a squad of mostly second-tier players.

Curry, widely considered one of the best players on the planet, was one of many big-name Americans who did not participate in the World Cup. But he has committed to wearing the red, white and blue at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

"That is the plan, for sure," Curry said in an interview with ESPN on Wednesday. "You know, obviously knock on wood, you don't want any injuries or things like that to interfere.