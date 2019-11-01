Stephen Curry breaks hand in Warriors' 121-110 loss to Suns

Ricky Rubio hit two of Phoenix's five three-pointers in a 21-0, first-quarter run yesterday morning (Singapore time), as the Suns beat hosts Golden State Warriors 121-110 in an NBA match.

In the third period, Stephen Curry collided with the Suns' Aron Baynes on a drive to the hoop and fell hard on his left arm. The Warriors later announced he had broken his hand. - REUTERS