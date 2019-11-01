Basketball

Stephen Curry breaks hand in Warriors' 121-110 loss to Suns

Nov 01, 2019 06:00 am

Ricky Rubio hit two of Phoenix's five three-pointers in a 21-0, first-quarter run yesterday morning (Singapore time), as the Suns beat hosts Golden State Warriors 121-110 in an NBA match.

In the third period, Stephen Curry collided with the Suns' Aron Baynes on a drive to the hoop and fell hard on his left arm. The Warriors later announced he had broken his hand. - REUTERS

Play without fear, coach Eddie Jones tells England's rugby team
Sports

Play without fear, Jones tells England

Related Stories

England fined for their response to the All Blacks’ haka

Don’t fall for Springboks’ trap: Jonny Wilkinson

‘Beast’ braced for English onslaught in Saturday’s final

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS