Basketball

Stephen Curry hits 25 points as Warriors fight back to beat Miami Heat

Feb 19, 2021 06:00 am

Stephen Curry staged a late fightback to help the Golden State Warriors to a 120-112 (OT) victory over the Miami Heat yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Curry scored eight of the final 11 points to finish with a 25-point haul and complete a remarkable comeback at San Francisco's Chase Center. The Warriors were headed for a heavy defeat after Miami surged to a 61-46 half-time lead.

"Everyone was missing shots from all over," Curry said.

"That's just basketball for you. It humbles you. But, if you put the work in, eventually they'll fall. Thankfully they did."

Over at the Staples Center, the Utah Jazz produced a devastating display to rout the Los Angeles Clippers 114-96. - AFP

Basketball

Harden leads Nets' biggest comeback

Related Stories

Kevin Durant helps Nets defeat former side Golden State Warriors

LeBron James shines for injury-hit LA Lakers in 119-112 win

Stephen Curry hits 57 points for Golden State in loss to Dallas

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Basketball