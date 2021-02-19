Stephen Curry hits 25 points as Warriors fight back to beat Miami Heat

Stephen Curry staged a late fightback to help the Golden State Warriors to a 120-112 (OT) victory over the Miami Heat yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Curry scored eight of the final 11 points to finish with a 25-point haul and complete a remarkable comeback at San Francisco's Chase Center. The Warriors were headed for a heavy defeat after Miami surged to a 61-46 half-time lead.

"Everyone was missing shots from all over," Curry said.

"That's just basketball for you. It humbles you. But, if you put the work in, eventually they'll fall. Thankfully they did."