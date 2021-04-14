Stephen Curry hits 53 points to earn Warriors' all-time scoring record

Stephen Curry erupted with 53 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain's all-time Golden State scoring record yesterday morning (Singapore time) as the Warriors downed the Denver Nuggets 116-107.

Curry, 33, who started the game needing only 19 points to overtake Chamberlain's tally of 17,783 points between 1959 and 1965, broke the record in a hurry, rattling in 21 points in the first quarter.

He passed Chamberlain's mark with a driving lay-up towards the end of the first quarter, raising his arms in jubilation to acknowledge the milestone.

Curry's final haul included 10 three-pointers with six rebounds and four assists.

"This is special man. Now we've got the win, I can process what just happened," Curry said of his achievement (17,818).

"These last 12 years, all the teammates I've played with, the coaching staff, the ownership, our fans - I've had some amazing experiences here."

Curry, selected by the Warriors with the seventh overall pick in the draft in 2009, acknowledged that it had taken him longer to reach Chamberlain's tally.

"With Wilt, any time you hear his name you just assume his record's unreachable," he said.