Stephen Curry hits 57 points for Golden State in loss to Dallas
Stephen Curry racked up 57 points, including 11 three-pointers, but it was not enough for Golden State Warriors, who lost 134-132 to hosts Dallas Mavericks yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Luka Doncic starred for the Mavericks with a career-high 42-point performance that prevented back-to-back losses.
Elsewhere, LeBron James had 33 points as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated visitors Detroit Pistons 135-129 in double overtime, while the Brooklyn Nets, who were without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, lost 124-108 to the Philadelphia 76ers. - REUTERS
