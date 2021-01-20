Stephen Curry stars in Golden State Warriors’ shock win over LA Lakers

Stephen Curry bombed in Golden State's final points on a three-pointer with 1:07 remaining and the Warriors forced LeBron James into an errant three-pointer at the horn, completing a shocking, 115-113 NBA victory over the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Curry finished with 26 points, the last three giving Golden State a 115-110 lead.

James countered with two free-throws with 51.2 seconds left and the Lakers' Dennis Schroder made one 21 seconds later to slice the deficit to two.

After Curry missed a jumper, the Lakers had one final possession with 11.3sec left.

Following a time-out, James could do no better than get an off-balance shot that missed the mark, ending the Lakers' five-game winning streak.

The Warriors trailed by as many as 19 points in the first quarter and they clawed back into contention.

But the Lakers retained a 106-97 advantage with 5:52 to go at the Staples Center.

Kelly Oubre Jr got the Warriors even for the first time since the first quarter at the 3:10 mark, after which Draymond Green hit consecutive interior shots for a 112-108 advantage with 1:39 left.

Oubre had 23 points, Eric Paschall 19 and Andrew Wiggins 18 to back Curry for the Warriors, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Schroder had 25 points to pace the Lakers, who are 7-0 on the road this season, but just 4-4 at home.

James finished with 19 points, Anthony Davis and Montrezl Harrell 17 apiece and Kyle Kuzma 15 for the Lakers, who shot just nine-for-29 on three-point attempts and were outscored 36-27 from beyond the arc.

Davis had a game-high 17 rebounds and Kuzma 10 to complete double-doubles for Los Angeles.

In New York, James Harden and Kevin Durant led the Brooklyn Nets to a thrilling 125-123 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Harden collected 34 points and 12 assists to become the first Net to get a 30-point game in his first two appearances with them and also added six rebounds.

He shot 13 of 25 from the floor and scored 13 points in the final 12 minutes when the lead changed hands 10 times.

Durant added 30, surpassing the mark for the fourth time in five games since returning from missing three games due to health and safety protocols.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the scoring for the Bucks with 34 points. - REUTERS

SELECTED RESULTS:

Miami 113 Detroit 107, Toronto 116 Dallas 93, Chicago 125 Houston 120, Portland 104 San Antonio 125