Suns beat Jazz in clash of NBA’s best teams

Apr 09, 2021 06:00 am

Devin Booker did the heavy lifting offensively, scoring 35 points as the Phoenix Suns edged the Utah Jazz 117-113 in overtime in a Western Conference showdown between the two best teams in the NBA.

The Suns not only won their seventh straight game, but the nail-biting victory also gives them an important psychological edge over the Jazz as the pandemic-shortened 72-game NBA season nears the final stretch.

"It came down to perseverance," said Booker of the thrilling match that lived up to its pre-game billing. "We had the right approach. It wasn't a pretty win but anytime you can beat a team like that, it is good."

The second-placed Suns improved to 36-14 and cut the Jazz's lead atop the Western Conference to 1½ games. - AFP

'Angry' Lakers hold on to beat Raptors

