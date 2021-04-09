Suns beat Jazz in clash of NBA’s best teams

Devin Booker did the heavy lifting offensively, scoring 35 points as the Phoenix Suns edged the Utah Jazz 117-113 in overtime in a Western Conference showdown between the two best teams in the NBA.

The Suns not only won their seventh straight game, but the nail-biting victory also gives them an important psychological edge over the Jazz as the pandemic-shortened 72-game NBA season nears the final stretch.

"It came down to perseverance," said Booker of the thrilling match that lived up to its pre-game billing. "We had the right approach. It wasn't a pretty win but anytime you can beat a team like that, it is good."