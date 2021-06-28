Suns on the brink of NBA Finals

Devin Booker scored 25 points and Chris Paul made several clutch free-throws in the waning moments as the Phoenix Suns eeked out a 84-80 win over the Los Angeles Clippers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Paul scored 18 points, dishing out seven assists and making five free-throws in the final 10 seconds at the Staples Center as the Suns seized a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.

The Clippers were still without their star Kawhi Leonard, but Reggie Jackson has stepped up to fill some of that void.