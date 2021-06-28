Suns on the brink of NBA Finals
Devin Booker scored 25 points and Chris Paul made several clutch free-throws in the waning moments as the Phoenix Suns eeked out a 84-80 win over the Los Angeles Clippers yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Paul scored 18 points, dishing out seven assists and making five free-throws in the final 10 seconds at the Staples Center as the Suns seized a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.
The Clippers were still without their star Kawhi Leonard, but Reggie Jackson has stepped up to fill some of that void.
"I have to play better offensively," said Jackson, who had 20 points. - AFP
