Suns end 18-game losing streak

Phoenix guard Devin Booker scored 37 points as the Suns snapped an 18-game losing streak to the two-time defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors with a 115-111 victory yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Golden State had no answer for Booker's late charge as the American scored 13 consecutive points during a key fourth-quarter stretch for the Suns.

The win ended the league's longest active losing streak to one team, which dated back to November 2014. It was also the first road victory for the Suns in 20 games against Western Conference opponents.

"We are getting challenged, we are getting teams' best shots," said Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

Kevin Durant had 25 points for the mistake-prone Warriors before leaving with a bruised right ankle midway through the fourth quarter.

Booker made all nine of his free-throws and had 11 assists, while Kelly Oubre scored 22 points for the Suns, who won their fourth game in the last five. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS: Detroit 131 Chicago 108, Philadelphia 106 Indiana 89, Miami 104 Toronto 125 , Atlanta 128 New Orleans 116, Memphis 105 Orlando 97, Dallas 93 Houston 94, Minnesota 103 New York 92, San Antonio 121 Milwaukee 114