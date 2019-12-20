Third-quarter run spurs Denver Nuggets to win over Orlando Magic

Jamal Murray knew the Denver Nuggets were on a scoring roll and getting some timely stops in the third quarter, but to the tune of a 24-0 run? Now that caught him by surprise.

"I didn't even realise it," Murray said.

Paul Millsap started the pivotal stretch and Murray helped keep it going as the Nuggets rallied for a 113-104 win over the Orlando Magic yesterday morning (Singapore time).

For more than six minutes, the Nuggets kept scoring and scoring on one end, and making stop after stop on the other. Sure, the scores were nice, but the stops were what immensely pleased Nuggets coach Michael Malone.

"The defence was able to fuel the offence and the guys got into a rhythm... We never gave up," Malone said.

Murray finished with 33 points, including 13 in that third quarter, while Nikola Jokic added 18 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. - AP

OTHER RESULTS:

Cleveland 100 Charlotte 98, Detroit 99 Toronto 112, Washington 109 Chicago 110 (OT), Philadelphia 104 Miami 108, Minnesota 99 New Orleans 107, Oklahoma City 126 Memphis 122, Dallas 103 Boston 109, Portland 122 Golden State 112