Thompson sets NBA 3-point record

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (in blue) nails one of his record 14 three-pointers yesterday.

Klay Thompson scored a record-breaking 14 three-pointers as the Golden State Warriors maintained their blistering start to the season with a 149-124 demolition of the Chicago Bulls yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Thompson broke teammate Stephen Curry's NBA record for most three-point field goals in a single game of 13 when he nailed his 14th three of the night midway through the third quarter at the United Center.

The 28-year-old Thompson - who has struggled to find his scoring touch in the opening weeks of the season - finished the game with 52 points as the Warriors improved to 7-1 in the Western Conference.

Thompson later revealed Curry had urged him to go for his record as he continued to drain a series of three-pointers.

"Before I went out for the second half, Steph just looked at the box score and said 'Go get it'," said Thompson.

"That shows the unselfishness that's within him. Same with KD (Kevin Durant), Draymond (Green) and everyone else that was out there on the floor with me, just trying to find me and give me good looks.

"I forced a few bad shots, but I was so anxious. Any time there's an NBA record at stake, you kind of get a little nervous.

"I'm just so blessed to be able to play with the guys I do. It was an amazing night that I'll never forget."

Thompson had set the tone for a superb display in the first quarter, when he exploded for 22 points to help the reigning NBA champions surge to a 44-28 lead.

They put up another 48 points in the second quarter, and reached the half-time buzzer leading by an incredible 42-point margin at 92-50.

With the game as good as won, it became simply a question of whether the red-hot Thompson would surpass Curry's three-pointer benchmark.

Thompson tied Curry's mark with his 13th three of the night with 7:12 remaining in the third quarter, and then bagged his 14th with just under five minutes left after coolly draining a shot from the edge of the arc.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he was unaware that the team were doing their best to engineer Thompson's record-breaking night.

"I didn't even realise what was happening record-wise until they called a time out in the third quarter," Kerr said.

"I heard Klay saying 'two more, two more' and I didn't even know who had the record at that point...

"At that point the guys were just feeding Klay and felt for him because he's had a rough start to the season. But he got it going tonight, to say the least."

Unsurprisingly, Thompson's 52-point haul led the scoring, with Curry adding 23 points and laying on five assists.

Durant had 14 points while Alfonzo McKinnie came off the bench to weigh in with 19.

In Minnesota, LeBron James scored 29 points but it was not enough to prevent the Los Angeles Lakers sliding to their fifth defeat of the season in a 124-120 loss to the Timberwolves.

James led the scoring for the visitors but the Lakers were outgunned by the Timberwolves Jimmy Butler, who had 32 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points and shooting guard Josh Okogie had 17.

Derrick Rose (11) and Anthony Tolliver (10) chipped in with double-digit tallies off the bench for the Timberwolves, who improved to 3-4. - AFP