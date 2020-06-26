Three NBA players test positive for Covid-19

Three NBA players have tested positive for Covid-19, including the Sacramento Kings pair of Jabari Parker and Alex Len and Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon, the league has confirmed.

All three players said yesterday they expected to recover in time for the resumption of the league next month.

The NBA season, which was halted by the Covid-19 outbreak, is set to resume with a tentative July 31 start date, at Disney World in Florida.