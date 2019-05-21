Toronto Raptors reduce series deficit with late Game 3 rally

Kawhi Leonard scored eight of his 36 points in the second overtime period yesterday morning (Singapore time), leading the Toronto Raptors to a gritty 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

The Raptors, who dropped the first two games of the best-of-seven series in Milwaukee, clawed their way back in front of the home fans and will try to level the series when they host Game 4 tomorrow morning.

Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and Spanish centre Marc Gasol added 16 for the Raptors, who got off to a quick start and led much for much of the game, but had to battle to put the Bucks away.

Milwaukee's Most Valuable Player finalist Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled to just 12 points on five-of-16 shooting.