Toronto Raptors set up historic Finals date with Golden State Warriors
Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard is looking forward to the NBA Finals meeting with the Golden State Warriors, after a 100-94 win over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Leonard finished with 27 points and a career-high 17 rebounds as the Raptors reached their first NBA Finals in their 24-year history by sealing the series 4-2.
"Man, they are the champions. We got to go in there with mental focus and enjoy the moment," said Leonard.
The victory has galvanised Toronto's sports fans and touched off a wild celebration among the crowd of 19,800 in Scotiabank Arena and tens of thousands more in the downtown "Jurassic Park", who watched the game on a giant screen.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will be cheering on the Raptors, who host the first two games of the best-of-seven series, starting on Friday morning (Singapore time). -AFP
