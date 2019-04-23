Trail Blazers lead series 3-1 after beating Thunder
C.J. McCollum scored 27 points and Damian Lillard added 24 as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-98 on the road yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The win gave the Blazers a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference play-off series. Portland have a chance to finish off the series at home tomorrow.
The win snapped an eight-game road play-off losing streak for the Blazers and gave the road teams an 8-0 record over the weekend in the NBA play-offs.
For the second consecutive game, Lillard had a big third quarter.
In Friday's Game 3, it wasn't enough as the Thunder got back into the series with a win.
But in Game 4, Lillard's 15 third-quarter points - after missing his first six shots of the game and having only five points at the break - helped the Blazers regain control of the series. - REUTERS
