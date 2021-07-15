US basketball team ends losing run with win against Argentina
Kevin Durant scored 17 points as the US bounced back from consecutive defeats to beat Argentina 108-80 in a pre-Olympic exhibition game yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Gregg Popovich's US squad, the reigning Olympic champions, had been jolted by losses to Nigeria and Australia in the opening two games of their Las Vegas training camp before heading to Tokyo for the Olympics next week.
But a more polished performance got US preparations firmly back on track. Bradley Beal added 17 points while Zach LaVine chipped in with 15. Portland's Damian Lillard added 13 points, which included a trio of three-pointers. - AFP
