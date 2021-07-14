US basketball team lose again, this time to Australia
The United States men's basketball team suffered their second straight shock defeat yesterday morning (Singapore time), losing 91-83 to Australia in a pre-Olympic friendly tournament in Las Vegas.
The Americans, whose roster includes a host of NBA All-Stars, also lost 90-87 to unheralded Nigeria last Saturday and have now lost four of their last five games dating back to the 2019 Fiba World Cup, where they finished an embarrassing seventh.
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was held to 17 points for the second consecutive game, and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers finished with 22. Patty Mills also scored 22 points for Australia. - AFP
