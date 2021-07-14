US basketball team lose again, this time to Australia

The United States men's basketball team suffered their second straight shock defeat yesterday morning (Singapore time), losing 91-83 to Australia in a pre-Olympic friendly tournament in Las Vegas.

The Americans, whose roster includes a host of NBA All-Stars, also lost 90-87 to unheralded Nigeria last Saturday and have now lost four of their last five games dating back to the 2019 Fiba World Cup, where they finished an embarrassing seventh.