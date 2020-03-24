Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert, who has Covid-19, loses sense of smell

Rudy Gobert apologised for his actions in shrugging off safety measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, saying he wished he had "taken this thing more seriously".

Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert, whose positive coronavirus test prompted the National Basketball Association to shut down its season, says the virus has caused him to lose his sense of smell.

The French big man, whose defensive talents earned him the nickname the "Stifle Tower," tested positive for Covid-19 on March 11, the result bringing the NBA season to an abrupt halt.

In social media posts since then, the 27-year-old had said he was feeling better. But, on Sunday, he tweeted that he was experiencing one of the lesser-known symptoms of the illness.

"Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven't been able to smell anything for the last 4 days," Gobert wrote on Twitter.

"Anyone experiencing the same thing?"

More than a dozen NBA players have tested positive for Covid-19. Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell was the second player diagnosed, and the total includes four players from the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets players testing positive included superstar Kevin Durant, who has been sidelined all season recovering from injury.

At least one player each from the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons also tested positive for the virus.

Days before his positive test, Gobert had shrugged off safety measures aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus, pointedly touching every microphone and voice recorder on a table in front of him at a media availability.

The cavalier stunt took a serious turn after it emerged he had tested positive.

Gobert apologised for his actions and said he wished he had "taken this thing more seriously".

Meanwhile, a second Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for Covid-19, the National Hockey League team said on Saturday.

The player travelled to games in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles, played from March 7 to 11 before the National Hockey League suspended the season on March 12.

AWAITING RESULTS

There were 52 members of the travelling party - players, staff, media, guests and the flight crew.

"Of those on the trip, 44 have shown no symptoms, eight people have been tested, and two positive results were received," the team statement said, adding it was awaiting results of tests conducted between Wednesday and Friday.

Everyone who went on the trip was told to self-quarantine on March 13, and they continue to do so, the statement said.

The Senators are the only NHL team to reveal positive Covid-19 tests.

No Major League Baseball player has yet to test positive, though two New York Yankees minor leaguers and a staff at the Cincinnati Reds spring training facility have done so.