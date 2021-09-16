Vaccines not a must for NBA players
The NBA will exempt its players from getting the Covid-19 vaccine while mandating that referees and most staff get vaccinated, ESPN reported on Tuesday.
There will be strict protocols for unvaccinated players, which could include eating and travelling apart from vaccinated teammates. They could also be located in a different part of the locker room, said the report.
Roughly 85 per cent of players are vaccinated, said the league, which had reportedly informed teams last month that personnel who work within 15 feet (about 4.5m) of players or officials during games are required to get vaccinated by Oct 1. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now