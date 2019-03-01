Wade lifts Heat over Warriors

Dwyane Wade banked in a buzzer-beating three-pointer to lift the Miami Heat to a 126-125 victory over the reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Wade, who announced before the season that he would retire after this campaign, added another sublime moment to his career-highlight reel as the Heat snapped a six-game home losing streak.

Kevin Durant's jump-shot tied it at 109-109 with five minutes remaining and, Durant's three-pointer with 67 seconds left plus a free-throw after he was fouled on the play, gave the Warriors a 122-118 lead.

UNBELIEVABLE SHOT

Golden State were still up by four when Wade drained a three-pointer with 15 seconds left and, after Durant made one of two free-throws to put the Warriors' lead at two, Wade delivered from the top of the arc - hanging on when his first attempt was blocked and draining a second effort for the victory.

"I've been in this position so many times and so many times you don't make the shot," Wade, a three-time NBA champion, said.

"And the one I make is a one-legged flick from my chest. It's crazy."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr called it an "unbelievable shot" from the 37-year-old.

"I knew it was going in as soon as it left his hand," Kerr said.

"I guess it's fitting. His last season, this kind of game - for him to finish it the way he did, incredible." - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Charlotte 113 Houston 118, Atlanta 131 Minnesota 123 (OT), Brooklyn 116 Washington 125, Boston 92 Portland 97, Memphis 107 Chicago 109, San Antonio 105 Detroit 93, Dallas 110 Indiana 101, Utah 111 LA Clippers 105, Sacramento 140 Milwaukee 141 (OT), LA Lakers 125 New Orleans 119