Wade turns up the heat on Miami

Miami Heat veteran Dwyane Wade accused his teammates of complacency after a 105-90 loss to Orlando Magic, which followed consecutive wins over New Orleans and Utah.

"We just relaxed for some reason, like we got enough wins around here," Wade said after the Florida Derby yesterday morning (Singapore time). "I thought our offence stunk.

"I would rather play Golden State than Orlando because we don't play with the same focus when we don't play against a team we see on TV every night."

Aaron Gordon had 20 points with 13 rebounds for Orlando, one of six Magic players to finish in double figures, as they improved their record to 12-12.

Justise Winslow led the scoring for Miami with 14 points off the bench.

A miserable night for Miami also saw Hassan Whiteside leave the bench with 40.5 seconds remaining and head for the locker room.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra played down the significance of Whiteside's apparent tantrum.

"He's probably extremely upset like we all are," Spoelstra said.

Meanwhile, Myles Turner scored 18 points as the Indiana Pacers handed Jim Boylen a losing start with the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls slipped to a 96-90 defeat, anchoring them firmly at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a 5-20 record. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS:

Utah 139 San Antonio 105, Dallas 111 Portland 102