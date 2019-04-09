Warriors are top seeds in the West

The Golden State Warriors celebrated their final regular-season game in Oracle Arena with a third-quarter explosion yesterday morning (Singapore time), producing a 131-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Oakland, California, that clinched top seeding throughout the Western Conference play-offs.

The Warriors' first-round opponents, who will be the eighth seed in the West, have yet to be determined. The play-offs begin next Sunday.

The loss dropped the Clippers (47-34) closer to a first-round match-up with the Warriors.

They are battling Oklahoma City (47-33) and San Antonio (47-34), both of whom won yesterday, for the sixth, seventh and eighth play-off spots in the West.

Los Angeles finish the regular season at home on Thursday against Utah.

The win was Golden State's fifth in a row and 30th of the season at home. - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS: Toronto 117 Miami 109 (OT), Cleveland 90 San Antonio 112, Minnesota 126 Oklahoma City 132, Detroit 91 Charlotte 104, Indiana 96 Brooklyn 108, Memphis 127 Dallas 129(OT), Houston 149 Phoenix 113, Milwaukee 115 Atlanta 107, New York 113 Washington 110, Boston 108 Orlando 116, Sacramento 129 New Orleans 133, Portland 115 Denver 108, LA Lakers 113 Utah 109.