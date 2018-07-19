Warriors coach Kerr signs contract extension

The Golden State Warriors handed head coach Steve Kerr a contract extension yesterday, locking in the man who has led the franchise to three NBA Finals crowns in four seasons since 2015.

A statement from the Warriors quoted general manager Bob Myers as saying that Kerr, 52, would lead the team for the "next several years".

"We're excited to have Steve under contract," Myers said.

"Under his guidance, we've been fortunate enough to win three NBA titles in four years and his ability to thrive in all facets of his job is certainly a primary reason for our success.

"He's a terrific coach and, more importantly, an incredible human being."

Terms and conditions of the contract extension were not disclosed, but reports said Kerr's deal would make him one of the highest paid coaches in the NBA.

Kerr turned down an offer from the New York Knicks in 2014 and signed a five-year, US$25 million (S$34m) contract with the Warriors.

Since taking over, Kerr has overseen the rise of the Warriors as the dominant force in the NBA. Only Phil Jackson (1991, 1992, 1993) and John Kundla (1949, 1950, 1951) have won three NBA titles in their first four seasons in charge.

In the play-offs, Kerr has a record of 63 wins and 20 defeats, the highest winning-percentage in NBA history among head coaches who have coached a minimum of 25 play-off games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Overall, Kerr's record is 265 wins and 63 losses, the best four-year record in NBA history.

Meanwhile, Lakers guard Lonzo Ball had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee yesterday, the team announced.

Ball is set to make a full recovery by the start of 2018-19 training camp, according to the Lakers.

Ball had problems with the knee during his rookie season, missing a total of 30 games with a sprained medial collateral ligament and a bruised knee, as well as a sprained shoulder.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds as a rookie.