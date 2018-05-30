Warriors coach praises his stars after second-half comeback

Warriors' Stephen Curry trying to get past Rockets' James Harden in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals yesterday.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr joked that he had considered resigning before his team bounced back from a disastrous first-half performance to reach the NBA Finals yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Warriors recovered from a 15-point deficit in the first half to overpower the Houston Rockets 101-92 and set up a fourth consecutive Finals showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But Kerr admitted afterwards his team had been fortunate to escape Houston with the Western Conference crown, after a first-half display he ranked as one of the worst he had seen.

Asked what he was thinking at the end of the first half, Kerr replied: "I was thinking of resigning, that was my first thought.

"I walked in at half-time, and I said, I don't even recognise this team. We've been together for four years.

"I didn't recognise the group that we were seeing. But sometimes, you forget. Game 7, you get some nerves.

"There is so much nervous energy, but it was really - I don't know how else to describe it. It was a bizarre half."

Kerr said his team's game plan had fallen apart inside the opening minute.

"We were so scattered, every part of the game plan went out the window in the first 45 seconds, basically," he said.

"Committed four fouls in 55 seconds, when rule No. 1 is don't commit any silly fouls, and you have four fouls in 55 seconds, you know you're not locked in."

Kerr said the raw talent of the Warriors line-up, with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson suddenly clicking, was decisive.

"Our talent took over," Kerr said. "It's as simple as that. We've got three of the best shot-makers in the league, and they all got hot at different points of the second half."

Curry, who scored 14 of his 27 points in the third period, said on TNT: "This is a situation we've never been in before... to win a Game 7 on the road, keep our composure for the whole series.

"All those hurdles and obstacles, we got over them, so it's an unbelievable feeling, man. Winning a championship is hard, so this is a testament to that."

The championship series begins on Friday morning (Singapore time), with the Cleveland Cavaliers representing the Eastern Conference.

The same two teams met in the previous three Finals, with Golden State winning the title in 2015 and 2017 and Cleveland emerging as champions in 2016.

Golden State, after trailing by 11 points at the intermission, outscored the Rockets 33-15 in the third period.

The Warriors posted a plus-68 scoring margin in the third quarters for the series.

"The second half was unbelievable," Curry said. "This atmosphere is crazy."

The Rockets missed 27 consecutive three-point attempts - an NBA play-off record - before P.J. Tucker drilled a corner trey with 6:28 left that cut the deficit to 10 points.

Houston went seven of 44 from deep, 15.9 per cent, while Golden State made 16 of 39 three-point attempts, 41 per cent.

Kevin Durant totalled 34 points, five rebounds, and five assists for the Warriors, and Klay Thompson chipped in 19 points despite early foul trouble. Curry also produced nine boards, 10 assists and four steals.

James Harden posted 32 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Rockets, who again were without guard Chris Paul (right hamstring strain).

Rockets guard Eric Gordon, who scored 23 points, said of the impact of Paul's absence: "It sucks because you know you could win this series if we just had one more playmaker.