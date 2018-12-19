Warriors defeat Grizzlies to keep pace with Nuggets

Kevin Durant scored 23 points as the Golden State Warriors kept the pressure on the Denver Nuggets with a 110-93 defeat of the Memphis Grizzlies yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Warriors' Durant was one of five players to make double figures as the depth of the NBA champions proved too much for Memphis at Oakland's Oracle Arena.

Stephen Curry had 20 points and Klay Thompson 16 in a win which left the Warriors with a record of 21-10, just behind Western Conference leaders Denver who are 20-9.

Curry's points haul took him past 15,000 for his career, making him the fifth player in Warriors franchise history to reach the milestone.

"It's a really cool milestone, an unbelievable journey so far," Curry said.

"But it's just more motivation to keep doing what I'm doing. I'm blessed to play this game, with great teammates. We can all accomplish great things if we stay in the moment."

Elsewhere, Houston's James Harden exploded for 47 points as the Rockets overpowered the Utah Jazz 102-97 to extend their winning streak to four games.

Reigning NBA MVP Harden produced a dazzling display of scoring to delight the home fans at the Toyota Center with a win that took the Rockets to 15-14 for the season.

HARDEN SIZZLES

Harden's virtuoso display, which included six rebounds and five assists, caught the eye of coach Mike D'Antoni.

"This level, the last three or four games are as good as he ever played," D'Antoni said of Harden who has averaged just over 38 points per game in his last five games.

"It's just the determination that he has. He cares. Every big shot. Every big play. This is an MVP level. He's been that way the past week and for the right reasons." - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS:

Oklahoma City 121 Chicago 96, LA Clippers 127 Portland 131 , San Antonio 123 Philadelphia 96, Minnesota 132 Sacramento 105, Detroit 104 Milwaukee 107