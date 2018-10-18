Warriors silence Thunder in opener

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (in white) going for the basket against Nerlens Noel of Oklahoma City Thunder.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant accepted their championship rings yesterday for leading Golden State to a third NBA title in four campaigns, then powered the Warriors over Oklahoma City 108-100 in their 2018-19 season opener.

Curry scored 32 points with nine assists and eight rebounds while Durant had 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Warriors held off a fourth-quarter fightback to make a triumphant launch to their quest for a third consecutive crown.

"The first game could go either way with timing and overall execution," Curry said. "We had a terrible third quarter, but we withstood the run and were able to get the job done.

"We've got to take care of the ball better. That will come with more possessions as we get through the season.

"We know what's at stake. Winning three in a row would put us in some very select company. We're not shy talking about it. But you have to do the little things throughout the season. I think we're ready for it."

The first game of the NBA season was in Boston, where Jayson Tatum scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the host Celtics ripped Philadelphia 105-87.

But the night's highlight came when NBA commissioner Adam Silver handed out championship jewellery - Golden State's Steve Kerr taking his fourth as a coach to go with four he won as a player - and praised the Warriors dynasty for far more than on-court skills.

"The Warriors have a tradition of excellence based on universal values like teamwork, respect and unity," Silver said.

"They continue a long legacy of NBA players and teams who compete for something bigger than a game by embracing the power of sport to build bridges and make better people's lives."

Then came the final championship banner raising at Oracle Arena, the NBA's oldest arena, built in 1966. The Warriors will move to a new arena in San Francisco next season.

"Last year was an unbelievable journey," Curry told the crowd. "We do all this for you guys. So let's enjoy this all to the fullest."

Curry scored 19 points in the first half, helping the Warriors seize a 57-47 half-time edge, but the Thunder opened the third quarter with a 22-9 run to seize their first lead at 69-66, guard Dennis Schroder sinking the go-ahead three-pointer for Oklahoma City, whose star Russell Westbrook was still recovering from knee surgery.

The Thunder battled Golden State to the finish, a free-throw by Steven Adams pulling them within 99-97 with 1:57 left.