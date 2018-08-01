Warriors star Curry for pro golf event again

Stephen Curry, the NBA star guard who has sparked the Golden State Warriors run to three titles in the past four seasons, will play in a pro golf event for the second consecutive year.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player will compete in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic on Aug 9-12 at TPC Stonebrae.

Curry made his debut on the developmental level golf circuit, one step below the PGA Tour, in last year's edition of the event. He posted back-to-back rounds of four-over 74 while serving as the main attraction for record crowds.

Curry will maintain his amateur status in the event and compete on a sponsor's exemption.