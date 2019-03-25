Warriors suffer worst season loss

Luka Doncic had a triple double and Dirk Nowitzki underlined his final game at Oracle Arena with a throwback performance as the Dallas Mavericks handed the Golden State Warriors their worst loss of the season yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Doncic finished with a game-high 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and Nowitzki scored a season-high 21 points in a 126-91 victory by the visiting Mavs.

The 35-point margin of defeat was the largest of the season for Golden State, eclipsing a 33-point rout by the Boston Celtics.

"We just couldn't pull together after that slow start and we never could get any traction in the game," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Kevin Durant, who had 25 points in 29 minutes for the Warriors, added: "We have been part of terrible games before and great ones. We play tomorrow night." - AFP

OTHER RESULTS: Washington 108, Miami 113, Charlotte 124 Boston 117, Atlanta 129 Philadelphia 127, Chicago 83 Utah 114, Memphis 99 Minnesota 112, Portland 117 Detroit 112, Sacramento 112 Phoenix 103