Warriors' Thompson ties three-point record

Jan 23, 2019 06:00 am

Klay Thompson scored 23 of his 44 points in the third quarter yesterday morning (Singapore time), tying an NBA record by connecting on his first 10 three-point attempts of the game, and the visiting Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to eight games with a 130-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thompson went three-for-three from three-point range in the first half before hitting his first seven attempts from behind the arc in the third quarter.

Thompson matched the game-opening mark set by Ty Lawson of the Denver Nuggets on April 9, 2011, and the four-time All-Star wound up 10 of 11 from long distance on the night.

- REUTERS

