Warriors win with Curry’s late show

Stephen Curry sank a late tie-breaking jump-shot en route to 28 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 120-117 in a potential NBA Finals match-up yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Curry also added two late free-throws and a lay-up, while Kevin Durant delivered a game-high 34 points and DeMarcus Cousins had his highest-scoring game since joining Golden State with 25 as the Warriors snapped a two-game losing streak.

Ben Simmons finished with a triple double with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for the second-placed 76ers.

"Both teams are trying to get ready for the play-offs, so the intensity was up," said Durant.

Curry's tie-breaking jumper made it 113-111 for first-placed Golden State with 2:35 to go after 76ers' Mike Scott had hit two free-throws to earn the third and final tie of the fourth quarter.

"He took over the game for us, we need that from him," Durant said of Curry." - AFP

