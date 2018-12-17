Welcome to the LeBron and Lonzo show

LeBron James and Lonzo Ball (above) helped the Lakers defeat the Charlotte Hornets 128-100.

Lonzo Ball joined LeBron James in elite territory as their twin triple-doubles lifted the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-100 NBA victory over hosts Charlotte Hornets yesterday morning (Singapore time).

James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, scored 24 points with 11 assists and 12 rebounds while Ball, the second overall selection in the 2017 draft, added 16 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

It was the first time two NBA teammates posted triple-doubles in the same game since Jason Kidd and Vince Carter did it for the Nets in 2007.

James and Ball became the only Lakers teammates to do it besides Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1982.

"We just tried to do a little bit of everything to help our team win," James said. "Try to put the ball in the hole, rebound so we could start the break and then get our guys the ball.

"That's the most important to both of us," James added, "getting our guys involved. It's a great feeling when you're able to get the ball to a teammate and see them make a shot."

Both James and Ball had completed their triple-doubles with plenty of margin. After helping the Lakers out-score the Hornets 40-17 in the third quarter, James sat out all of the fourth quarter and Ball played just five minutes of the final period.

Ball added five steals as the Lakers came back with a vengeance from a 126-111 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

"It was a good win," Ball said. "We didn't want to lose two in a row. We came out strong ... got it done."

Over in Detroit, the Pistons ended the Boston Celtics' league-leading eight-game winning streak - and their own six-game skid - with a 113-104 victory.

Reggie Bullock, returning from a five-game injury absence, provided a spark for the Pistons. His tally of 15 points included a three-pointer with 3:37 to play.

Blake Griffin scored 27 points, pulled down eight rebounds and handed out six assists for the Pistons, who led by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter.

However, Boston cut the deficit to 111-104 with 38 seconds left with the help of a spate of turnovers.

Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 26 points and Marcus Smart added 21.

In Memphis, James Harden notched a triple-double of 32 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds as the Houston Rockets defeated the Grizzlies 105-97.

Coming off his monster 50-point triple-double against the Lakers, it marked the seventh time in Harden's career that he has achieved the feat in consecutive games.

The Rockets jumped to an early lead, led 61-40 at half-time and were still up by 14 heading into the fourth quarter, but saw their lead sliced to six points with 3:04 to play.

Memphis would get no closer as Houston came up with the stops they needed to post a third straight victory. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS:

San Antonio 93 Chicago 98, Oklahoma 110 LA Clippers 104, Phoenix 107 Minnesota 99