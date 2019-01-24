Westbrook bags 14th triple double

Russell Westbrook bagged his 14th triple double of the season as the Oklahoma City Thunder overpowered Western Conference rivals the Portland Trail Blazers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Westbrook finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists - to reach double digits in three key statistical categories - while teammate Paul George led the scoring with 36 points in a 123-114 victory at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The win saw the Thunder improve to 29-18, tightening their grip on third place in the West ahead of fourth-placed Portland, who slipped to 29-20 with the defeat.

While Westbrook and George led the Thunder's scoring, they received support throughout the line-up, with every starter posting double-digits.

New Zealand's Steven Adams and shooting guard Terrance Ferguson had 14 points apiece while Jerami Grant had 11 points. Dennis Schroder added 13 off the bench in his 22 minutes on court.

"It's very important to get everyone involved," Westbrook said. "We've got so many guys in this team that are talented. We try to get everyone involved and into the game."

The burden of Portland's scoring was once again shouldered by Damian Lillard, who had 34 points. C.J. McCollum added 31 points while Bosnian international Jusuf Nurkic added 22 points. -AFP

OTHER RESULTS:

Toronto Raptors 120 Sacramento Kings 105, Dallas Mavericks 106 LA Clippers 98, Phoenix Suns 91 Minnesota Timberwolves 118