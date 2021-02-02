Westbrook, Beal lift Wizards in wild 149-146 win over Nets

Russell Westbrook hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining as hosts Washington Wizards posted a surprise 149-146 victory over the Brooklyn Nets yesterday morning (Singapore time).

In a frenetic final 12.3 seconds, Bradley Beal's three-pointer from the top of the key with 8.1 seconds left got Washington within 146-144.

The Wizards had a chance to tie or get the lead when Garrison Mathews intercepted an inbound pass by Joe Harris intended for Kevin Durant with 6.8 seconds left.

He quickly passed to Westbrook, who sank a three-pointer, before Beal hit two free-throws for the final margin.

Westbrook scored a season-high 41 points and he also added 10 rebounds and eight assists as Washington snapped a four-game losing streak.