Westbrook sure of role with Lakers
Star guard Russell Westbrook says his role at his new Los Angeles Lakers team will be simple - and it includes making things easier for superstar LeBron James.
"I'm coming to a championship-calibre team and my job is make sure that I'm able to make (James') game easy for him, and I'll find ways to do that throughout the game," said the 32-year-old, who was unveiled on Tuesday, after joining from the Washington Wizards.
The Lakers are hoping that the "Big Three" line-up of James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis can take the 2020 champions back to the top next season.
The NBA regular season begins on Oct 19. - AFP
