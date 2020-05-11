Wife of NBA legend Kobe Bryant files claim over crash-site photos

Vanessa Bryant has filed a claim against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, contending deputies shared unauthorised photos of the site where her husband Kobe, a former NBA star, and daughter died in a helicopter crash in January.

The claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit, was filed on Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Retired Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe and the couple's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed along with seven others in the Jan 26 crash.

In the claim, Vanessa contends that Sheriff Alex Villanueva "personally assured her" that the family's privacy would be protected.

"In reality, however, no fewer than eight sheriff's deputies were at the scene snapping cellphone photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches," according to the claim, the LA Times reported.

"As the department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for deputies to take pictures at the crash site. Rather, the deputies took photos for their own personal purposes."

The claim alleges that those who took and shared the photo invaded Vanessa's right to privacy, caused emotional distress and are liable for negligence.