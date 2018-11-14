Williams sparks Clippers over Warriors in overtime upset

Lou Williams scored 25 points from the bench as the Los Angeles Clippers upset the league-leading Golden State Warriors 121-116 in a wild overtime thriller at the Staples Center yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Williams reeled off 10 of his points in overtime to secure victory after the Clippers squandered a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead before digging in for the win. The 32-year-old veteran was supported by 23 points from the bench by Montrezl Harrell as the Clippers improved to 8-5 in the Western Conference standings.

The Warriors remain on top of the West after suffering only their third loss of the season. The NBA champions are 11-3 following the defeat.

Kevin Durant led the scoring with 33 points while Klay Thompson had 31, including five three-pointers.

The Warriors had trailed for much of the game, and appeared to be sliding towards a loss before a determined fourth-quarter rally transformed the contest.

Thompson tied the game at 106-106 with 1:27 left on the clock, but neither side were able to take a decisive advantage, sending the game into overtime. Williams then took over with 10 points as the Clippers completed a morale-boosting victory. - AFP

OTHER SELECTED RESULTS:

Toronto 110 New Orleans 126, Chicago 98 Dallas 103, Oklahoma City 118 Phoenix 101, Sacramento 104 San Antonio 99