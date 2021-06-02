Wizards fight back to avoid getting swept by the 76ers

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal proved a handful yesterday morning (Singapore time) as the Washington Wizards stayed alive in the NBA play-offs by beating the Philadelphia 76ers 122-114 in Game 4 at the Capital One Arena.

Westbrook finished with 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists, while Beal had a game-high 27 points for the Wizards, who trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series.

"I have never been down 3-0, so I be damned if I get out of here without a win," said Beal.